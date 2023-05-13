IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 5,010 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 230.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PMT opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.59 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -363.64%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, insider Doug Jones sold 17,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $237,222.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,049.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,831 shares of company stock valued at $46,297 and have sold 20,765 shares valued at $279,988. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

