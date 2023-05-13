IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 94 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,084,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 15,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,883,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 37,516 shares in the company, valued at $9,379,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $668,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,084,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,108 shares of company stock valued at $30,127,927 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $263.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $390.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.84 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

