IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $117,475,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $59,351,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 8,762,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,146,000 after buying an additional 62,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth $50,724,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Stock Performance

HLN opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.83. Haleon plc has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays lifted their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.54) to GBX 364 ($4.59) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Investec began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.