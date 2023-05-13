IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $227.04 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $251.61. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.98.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

