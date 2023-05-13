IFP Advisors Inc Buys 9,760 Shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIS – Get Rating) by 1,807.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHIS. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 504.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 139,673 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,706,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth about $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF by 236.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period.

Shares of CHIS opened at $20.63 on Friday. Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $26.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.16.

The Global X MSCI China Consumer Staples ETF (CHIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Consumer Staples 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the consumer staples sector. The index includes A shares. CHIS was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

