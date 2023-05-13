IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,299 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,775,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,649,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,502,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,944,000 after purchasing an additional 158,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,307,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $377,135,000 after purchasing an additional 83,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $201.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $135.47 and a one year high of $217.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,747 shares of company stock valued at $63,062,723 in the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

