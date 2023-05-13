IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 197,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 23,653 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

