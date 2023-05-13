IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,114,000.

FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IGLD opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.26.

About FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

