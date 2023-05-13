IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 4,191 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day moving average of $106.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

