IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 82.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STE stock opened at $210.85 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $159.21 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -727.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.25.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.40.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

