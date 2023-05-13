IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in DocuSign by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DocuSign Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -99.69, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

