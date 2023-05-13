IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 151,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO opened at $15.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $20.17.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.