IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 151.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AES were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AES during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in AES by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of AES in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

AES Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.49%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Further Reading

