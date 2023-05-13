IFP Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after acquiring an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,127,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,424,000 after buying an additional 115,353 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after buying an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,221,000 after buying an additional 129,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,708,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $16.24 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 102.13%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.