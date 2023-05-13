IFP Advisors Inc Has $142,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 255.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,727,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 95.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IHE opened at $178.66 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $166.99 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.78. The firm has a market cap of $384.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

