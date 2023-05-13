IFP Advisors Inc Has $144,000 Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSDA. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 205,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,193,000 after purchasing an additional 89,132 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 299,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 447.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,656 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Price Performance

VSDA stock opened at $44.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The stock has a market cap of $235.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.86. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $46.98.

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th.

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

