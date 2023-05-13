IFP Advisors Inc Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,007 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,965 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after buying an additional 104,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,703,000 after buying an additional 751,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.69.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

