IFP Advisors Inc Has $147,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,773 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,161 shares in the company, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,340.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HPE opened at $13.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $15.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.85.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

