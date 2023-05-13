IFP Advisors Inc Has $149,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 727,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after buying an additional 90,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 366,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 261,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares during the period.

SUSA opened at $87.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $93.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.50.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

