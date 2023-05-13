IFP Advisors Inc Has $150,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 1,876.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,375 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,606,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,705,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sony Group by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,459,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,456,000 after purchasing an additional 181,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,312,000 after purchasing an additional 160,779 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SONY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $116.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $95.70.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

