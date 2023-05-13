IFP Advisors Inc Has $151,000 Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 662.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 10,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, for a total transaction of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,201 shares in the company, valued at $466,353.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HR opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.09 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.86. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $30.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,127.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

