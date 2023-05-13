IFP Advisors Inc Has $152,000 Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 429.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 232,024 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 875,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.52. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $602.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $717.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.77 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,271.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMC Networks from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments. The Domestic Operations segment includes programming services and AMC Broadcasting and Technology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.