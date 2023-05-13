IFP Advisors Inc Has $153,000 Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,201,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,319,000 after acquiring an additional 492,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,930,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 3,651,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,920,000 after buying an additional 964,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,508.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 7,900 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $300,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,508.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $477,409. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.85. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $52.46.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.65 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 43.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

