IFP Advisors Inc Has $156,000 Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 79,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 509.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 488,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,250,000 after purchasing an additional 408,073 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 37,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $138.78 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.89 and a 200-day moving average of $127.70.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

