IFP Advisors Inc Has $158,000 Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE RS opened at $241.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.08 and its 200 day moving average is $226.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,390 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,708. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

