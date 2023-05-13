IFP Advisors Inc Has $162,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jabil by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Jabil by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Jabil news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $79.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

