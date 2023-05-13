IFP Advisors Inc Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,041,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,189,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $122.66 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.15 and a 1 year high of $140.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.52. The company has a market capitalization of $291.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

