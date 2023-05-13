IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Markel were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Markel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Markel by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 84,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Markel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,369.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.78. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $1,064.09 and a 1-year high of $1,458.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,303.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,309.35.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,359.93 per share, with a total value of $67,996.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,717 shares in the company, valued at $59,452,059.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 144 shares of company stock worth $193,829 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

