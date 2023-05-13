IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,132,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,229 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after buying an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,193,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,207,000 after buying an additional 605,112 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the third quarter worth about $106,404,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,541,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,684,000 after purchasing an additional 473,609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

CG stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $31.06. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Featured Stories

