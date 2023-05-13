IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55. The company has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.74.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

