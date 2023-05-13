IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 19,929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 218.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,324 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 52,338 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,554 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $334,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LVS. Barclays boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.54.

LVS stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.14 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.50, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

