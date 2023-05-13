IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 816 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Flex were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 61.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 26.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,879.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex Price Performance

FLEX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.82. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

