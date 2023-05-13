IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON – Get Rating) by 3,475.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 35,035 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 34,856 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 869.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000.

NYSEARCA:MOON opened at $10.37 on Friday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70.

The Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (MOON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Moonshots index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index that selects US-listed companies seeking innovative technologies. MOON was launched on Nov 12, 2020 and is managed by Direxion.

