IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,584 shares of company stock worth $41,627,112 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

ORLY opened at $962.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $872.99 and a 200-day moving average of $843.43. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $562.90 and a 52-week high of $964.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.