IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,058 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of UTF opened at $22.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.13. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $28.49.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Further Reading

