IFP Advisors Inc Sells 551 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Olin were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Olin by 120.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after buying an additional 760,691 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Olin by 105.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,015,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after buying an additional 521,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $829,542,000 after buying an additional 493,052 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its stake in Olin by 173.9% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 759,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after buying an additional 482,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 61.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,050,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after buying an additional 401,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $74.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olin stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.62%.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

