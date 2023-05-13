IFP Advisors Inc Sells 6,730 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lindblad Expeditions were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIND. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $34,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,673,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,666,373.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $117.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

