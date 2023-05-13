IFP Advisors Inc Sells 717 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS NULG opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.26. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market capitalization of $940.33 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.