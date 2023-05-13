IFP Advisors Inc Sells 99,063 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 82.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,063 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 446.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.14%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.