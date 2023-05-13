IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Ally Financial by 618.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.9 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Ally Financial Company Profile



Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

