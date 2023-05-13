Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating) by 131.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,710 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 629.8% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BNOV opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.66.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.