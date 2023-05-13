Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $1,074,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 4,750 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $204,725.00.

On Friday, May 5th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,052,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 6,171 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $259,367.13.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 77.93 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.02. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

