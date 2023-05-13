Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southern Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SO opened at $73.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 586.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753,465 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

