Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Sells 24,851 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timken Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TKR stock opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Timken by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.78.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

Recommended Stories

