Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Insulet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Insulet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $330.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.50. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $187.07 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total value of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total transaction of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

