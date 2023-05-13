Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 88.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 349,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,372.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $23.72 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

