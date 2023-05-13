Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

