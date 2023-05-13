Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,845,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 471,427 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 168,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 56,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.51 on Friday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0372 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

