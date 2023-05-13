IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.25.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

