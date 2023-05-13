iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGZ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $716,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGZ opened at $108.54 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $111.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.40.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

